Grand Lake Area Historical Society honors retiring board member

Kathy Means stands with her husband, Bob Mean, as she receives a plaque recognizing her work for the Grand Lake Area Historical Society. Means is retiring after volunteering for over 25 years.

Jim Cervenka/Courtesy Photo

The Grand Lake Area Historical Society recently honored retiring board member Kathy Means for her 25 plus years of volunteer work with the society.

Means has been described as a “stalwart member and supporter of the Grand Lake Area Historical Society.” She and her husband moved to Grand County in 1996, where she became involved in many facets of the community. She is best known for her dedication to the Kauffman House Museum, where she served as a board member and guide, along with her husband.

Means’ contributions have made the Kauffman House one of Grand County’s most well-loved museums. The Kauffman House, which opened as a hotel in 1892, preserves a slice of Western history. As the oldest log hotel still standing in Grand Lake, the museum is a symbol of Grand Lake’s thriving tourism economy.

At the log hotel-turned museum, Means managed collections, developed the video display, lead the historic walking tours and created the rotating exhibits in the museum. Means conducted many hours of research to create the exhibits, including “Riding, Roping, and Ranching: Grand Lake’s Olde-Time Ranches,” and “Holidays Around the World.” She also wrote several booklets and brochures for the historical society.

Grand Lake Area Historical Society president Jim Cervenka presents Kathy Means with her plaque.

Jim Cervenka/Courtesy Photo

Means also served as a longtime volunteer for Rocky Mountain National Park and the Juniper Library, and was a member of Grand Lake Women’s Club.

Mean’s plaque joins those of founding members of the Society – Patience Cairns Kemp and Louise Stephens. Kathy and Bob will be moving to Iowa, and the Society will miss their dedication to presenting Grand Lake history.