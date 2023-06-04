Grand Lake board appoints new trustee

The sun shines on Grand Lake Town Hall and the flag hanging outside it. The town's board of trustees meets every second and fourth Monday of the month.

Kyle McCabe/Sky-Hi News

After former trustee Daryn Packer resigned and the board put out a request for applications for the vacant seat in April, the Grand Lake Board of Trustees heard from two applicants and selected Erick Bishop as a new trustee May 22. He will serve until the next regular election April 8, 2024.

Bishop and Alex Merchant submitted applications and attended the meeting to answer questions from the trustees during their workshop session. Trustees asked about what each applicant thought they could add to the board’s discussions and what they see as priority issues for the town.

Both men spoke about the importance of affordable housing and protecting the environment in Grand Lake as well as their familiarity with Grand Lake. Merchant said he grew up visiting Grand Lake, as he was raised in Littleton, and now lives in the town full-time managing a business. Bishop said he has lived in Grand Lake for a long time, has had several different jobs, goes to town meetings and thinks the town has a bright future.

A screenshot from the Grand Lake Board of Trustee’s May 22 meeting shows Mayor Steve Kudron swearing in new trustee Erick Bishop.

Kyle McCabe/Sky-Hi News

Bishop also mentioned economic growth as one of his priority issues, saying the town should encourage certain kinds of businesses over others to promote sustainable growth. In terms of what he could bring to the board, Bishop said that he thinks he could help increase community engagement.

“I think I can reach out and get some more people in here,” Bishop said. “We have a great little town, and we have something that no other town has. We have the (Rocky Mountain National) Park and we have awesome lakes. We should capitalize on that, and we can, but we have to listen to these people.”

Trustees asked Bishop if he would be able to avoid conflicts of interest if he was on the board because his wife, Heather Bishop sits on the planning commission board. He responded that he would “go by the rules.”

During the regular meeting, Mayor Pro-Tem Ernie Bjorkman said both applicants made for great candidates, but the trustees voted to appoint Bishop. Mayor Steve Kudron swore in Bishop immediately, and he sat with the board and voted through the rest of the meeting.

Other business: