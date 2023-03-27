Grand Lake Board of Trustees increases summer marina rates
The Grand Lake Board of Trustees voted to increase fees at the town’s marina at its March 13 meeting. The board cited increased labor and fuel costs as the reason for the increase.
Town Manager John Crone presented the resolution to increase fees to the board, saying the rates had not gone up since he first took his position in 2019. A memo from Crone about the resolution states that labor costs have increased almost 50% and fuel costs have increased over $1 per gallon since the adoption of the last fee schedule.
Certain boat rental and service rates increased. Crestliners went from $90 to $100 per hour, while small, medium and large pontoons all increased by $20 per hour, bringing their costs to $140, $160 and $180 per hour, respectively.
The cost for adult tours increased from $20 to $25. Crone said that the price for child tours and paddle boats did not increase because they are intended for children and paddle boats do not use gas.
Other business:
- The board continued its discussion of the town’s marijuana ordinance draft during the workshop session, discussing topics including sales taxes and the lottery application system.
- Trustees approved an amendment with conditions to the final plat and development plan for Daven Haven Lodge that will subdivide the property to add another parcel for the addition of a residence and modify parcel lines within the development.
- The board approved an agreement between the town and the Rocky Mountain Folk School to have the folk school’s classes posted on the Grand Lake Center’s website. The center plans to add the capability for event sign-ups and payment to its website soon.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
The Sky-Hi News strives to deliver powerful stories that spark emotion and focus on the place we live.
Over the past year, contributions from readers like you helped to fund some of our most important reporting, including coverage of the East Troublesome Fire.
If you value local journalism, consider making a contribution to our newsroom in support of the work we do.