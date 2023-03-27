Grand Lake Board of Trustees increases summer marina rates

The Grand Lake Board of Trustees voted to increase fees at the town’s marina at its March 13 meeting. The board cited increased labor and fuel costs as the reason for the increase.

Town Manager John Crone presented the resolution to increase fees to the board, saying the rates had not gone up since he first took his position in 2019. A memo from Crone about the resolution states that labor costs have increased almost 50% and fuel costs have increased over $1 per gallon since the adoption of the last fee schedule.

A couple relaxes on a bench along the shore of Grand Lake, Colorado’s largest natural lake. (ARCHIVE PHOTO)

Sky-Hi News file photo | Sky-Hi News

Certain boat rental and service rates increased. Crestliners went from $90 to $100 per hour, while small, medium and large pontoons all increased by $20 per hour, bringing their costs to $140, $160 and $180 per hour, respectively.

The cost for adult tours increased from $20 to $25. Crone said that the price for child tours and paddle boats did not increase because they are intended for children and paddle boats do not use gas.

Other business: