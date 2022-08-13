Grand Lake Board of Trustees opt out of state paid leave plan, approve marijuana ballot question

Sunlight highlights the sign at Grand Lake Town Hall in this 2020 file photo. The town's board of trustees meets every second and fourth Monday of the month.

The Grand Lake Board of Trustees opted out of Colorado’s Family and Medical Leave Insurance plan Monday, just as Granby did last month. The board also approved three ballot questions that could legalize marijuana sale in the town and implement a 15% tax on the product.

Trustees opted out of the state insurance plan for reasons similar to the ones Granby’s board cited last month. The program allows towns to opt in and pay half of the premium for their employees, who pay the other half.

Opting out as a town, though, allows individual employees to opt in and pay the same amount in their premiums. Opting out meant the town could spend less money on the program but still allow town employees to participate.

“It’s a little crazy because by opting out, the employee can still opt in,” Treasurer Keike Wilson said. “They have to be responsible for their share of the premium unless the board decides that they want to kick it in. But if we don’t opt out, then each employee has to contribute and the board has to contribute for each employee.”

Wilson presented the resolution to the board and said the town notified employees of the plan to opt out July 27. She said the program has not yet been fully developed and if the board wants to opt in later, they can.

To weed or not to weed?

For several months, the board has discussed putting a question on November’s ballot to legalize the sale of marijuana in Grand Lake. After discussing specifics of the questions at the last meeting, town staff presented three questions to the trustees Monday. The questions would legalize marijuana dispensaries and create taxes on recreational and medical marijuana

At Monday’s meeting, trustees expressed concerns about the questions sounding like a tax increase and scaring off voters, taxing medical marijuana the same as recreational and limiting the location of dispensaries.

Town Manager John Crone said the town attorneys recommended not putting limitations to dispensary location in the ballot measure, but in the rules and regulations that the board will consider later. Crone said the attorneys also suggested using the ballot questions’ language regarding taxes and said medical and recreational marijuana can be taxed at the same rate.

The rules and regulations will contain other factors the board previously discussed, like limitations on the number of permits allowed in the town.

