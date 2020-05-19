Grand Lake boat ramps are open

Area ramps opened last week and the fish are biting in Grand County. The fishing should continue to be good for the next few weeks. Send the Sky-Hi News your big fish photos by emailing them to news@skyhinews.com.

Courtesy Fishing with Bernie

Here is your Grand County fishing report for the week of May 18. The area ramps opened Friday. Fishing has been very good and should be for the next few weeks.

Williams Fork: Water temp is in the low 50s and the water level is about 10 feet down. Lake trout are being caught anywhere from 30 feet to 70 feet of water on small jigs tipped with sucker meat.

Pike are spawning in shallow bays and rainbows are being caught in the inlet area or any other area water is entering the lake.

— Sam Hochevar, guide

Grand Lake: The boat ramps are finally open. Fishing has been excellent for brown trout and rainbow trout casting small tubes, spinners and spoons.

Fish early or late in the day for the best action. Lake trout are scattered but bite well when you find them. It’s best to work depths of 40-60 feet. Small tubes and grubs or spoons tipped with sucker are all productive baits.

Boaters, beware of floating debris: The inlets are running fast and bringing in lots of surprises.

— Dan Shannon, guide

Lake Granby: Rainbows are very active around any flowing water. Lures or bait are working very well. Browns are crunching crank baits early, late and on cloudy windy days. Lake trout are just about everywhere in the water column right now. Tubes, crank baits and bait have been working well.

The fishing report is brought to you by Fishing with Bernie. Bernie Keefe and his team have been fishing guides in Grand County for more than 25 years. For more, http://www.FishingWithBernie.com.