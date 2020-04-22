Grand Lake cancels annual Memorial Day parade

The Grand Lake Chamber of Commerce has announced that the town will not be hosting its annual Memorial Day Parade and Ceremony next month.

“We too mourn the loss of this longstanding Grand Lake tradition and look forward to the future when we can safely gather again to honor our veterans,” the chamber said in a release.

To celebrate veterans, the chamber will instead be live streaming the raising of Nursey’s flag to acknowledge those who have served and died this year.

The livestream will be 10 a.m. May 25 on the Grand Lake chamber’s Facebook, and the chamber asks that no one attend the ceremony in person.