Grand Lake cancels NYE fireworks, citing safety concerns

Grand Lake’s annual New Year’s Eve fireworks display has been canceled after Winter Park made the same decision earlier Thursday.

Grand Lake Town Manager John Crone said the town was concerned for the safety of visitors and locals attempting to travel to Grand Lake during a winter storm.

Since Winter Park canceled their fireworks due to the weather forecast and Granby Ranch canceled all of its New Year’s Eve events for COVID, Grand Lake would have been the only display in the county.

Crone said the town didn’t want to encourage several thousand people to drive in unsafe conditions.

Crone added the fireworks won’t go to waste and will be used for the Grand Lake Winter Carnival in February.