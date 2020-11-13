Grand Lake cancels tree ceremony; Town will still light up for holidays
On advice from the Grand County Health Department, Grand Lake has canceled its annual tree lighting ceremony.
The Grand Lake Chamber of Commerce said the twin trees that are typically lit up in town during any early December ceremony will still have lights, there will just not be a gathering when they are officially turned on.
With COVID-19 numbers increasing in the community, the chamber said it wanted to do its part to ensure a healthy winter season. Grand County also moved to Level 3 COVID restrictions Thursday, which restricts the number of participants in outdoor gatherings.
The chamber added that there will be more lights around town “because we can all use something illuminating right now.” For those disappointed in losing the annual tradition, the chamber pushed for small holiday celebrations.
“We encourage you to make this holiday season about small but large-hearted celebrations,” the chamber said. “Take your family to the tree in the park, bring an ornament to hang, sing some carols and take pictures in your matching jammies. Stroll the boardwalk drinking hot chocolate and make some memories.”
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grand County make the Sky-Hi News' work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User