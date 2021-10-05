 Grand Lake decides to keep Mayor Kudron in recall vote | SkyHiNews.com
Grand Lake decides to keep Mayor Kudron in recall vote

Sky-Hi News staff report
The effort to recall Grand Lake Mayor Steve Kudron failed by a 150-45 vote, according to an unofficial count released by the town clerk Tuesday night.

