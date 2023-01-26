Grand Lake designates Three Lakes Watershed Association as town representative for water clarity issues
The Grand Lake Board of Trustees met for its regular meeting Jan. 23 and welcomed Kirsten Heckendorf, one of the directors of the Three Lakes Watershed Association, to speak during its workshop session.
Three Lakes is a nonprofit focused on improving the areas in and around Granby Reservoir, Shadow Mountain Reservoir and Grand Lake. Much of their work has been focused on improving water quality in Shadow Mountain Reservoir and Grand Lake.
Heckendorf presented to the board about the association’s desire to be designated a representative of the town. She explained that the status would allow Three Lakes to participate in meetings it otherwise cannot.
“There have been some meetings that Three Lakes, because we’re not a government agency, we were not privy to,” Heckendorf said. “There were also some things on the other side where the county wanted somebody to be able to be there from Three Lakes, but we couldn’t for the same reason.”
Three Lakes and Grand Lake already have a working relationship, Heckendorf said. Mayor Steve Kudron said the town has been fortunate to have the association working through water issues with the town.
Heckendorf said Three Lakes becoming a representative of the town would not greatly change how the association operates, and the designation would benefit the county as well as Three Lakes.
“When those things come up at the county level, one of us can pop over there or jump in on a meeting when they happen quickly,” Heckendorf said. “No decisions would be made without coming to the board.”
The board asked Heckendorf a few questions about the request during the workshop and quickly approved the designation of Three Lakes as a town representative on water clarity issues later in the meeting.
Other business:
- Dave Johnson, Grand Lake’s water superintendent, gave the board an update about the town’s water department during the workshop session.
- The trustees approved their Jan. 9 meeting minutes and Jan. 23 accounts payable.
- Treasurer Heike Wilson presented a review of the town’s December finances and 2022 sales tax reports to the board.
- The board approved a special event liquor permit for the Grand Arts Council’s Opera Night event Feb. 11 at the Community House.
- Trustees approved a resolution granting a zoning variance to a property on Mad Moose Lane, allowing for a single-family home to be built encroaching 5 feet into the required 25-foot setback.
- The board granted an encroachment license to allow owners of a different Mad Moose Lane property to have their deck encroach into a portion of a snow storage area and utility easement on Foxy Lane.
- Trustees continued a public hearing about an amendment to a Daven Haven planned development to Feb. 13.
- The board adopted a new compensation schedule for town employees and a change to employee insurance costs.
- Public Works Director Matt Reed-Tolonen gave the board updates from the public works department, including road conditions, snow removal and Zamboni replacement, among other things.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
The Sky-Hi News strives to deliver powerful stories that spark emotion and focus on the place we live.
Over the past year, contributions from readers like you helped to fund some of our most important reporting, including coverage of the East Troublesome Fire.
If you value local journalism, consider making a contribution to our newsroom in support of the work we do.