Grand Lake designates Three Lakes Watershed Association as town representative for water clarity issues

The Grand Lake Board of Trustees met for its regular meeting Jan. 23 and welcomed Kirsten Heckendorf, one of the directors of the Three Lakes Watershed Association , to speak during its workshop session.

Three Lakes is a nonprofit focused on improving the areas in and around Granby Reservoir, Shadow Mountain Reservoir and Grand Lake. Much of their work has been focused on improving water quality in Shadow Mountain Reservoir and Grand Lake.

Heckendorf presented to the board about the association’s desire to be designated a representative of the town. She explained that the status would allow Three Lakes to participate in meetings it otherwise cannot.

“There have been some meetings that Three Lakes, because we’re not a government agency, we were not privy to,” Heckendorf said. “There were also some things on the other side where the county wanted somebody to be able to be there from Three Lakes, but we couldn’t for the same reason.”

Three Lakes and Grand Lake already have a working relationship, Heckendorf said. Mayor Steve Kudron said the town has been fortunate to have the association working through water issues with the town.

Heckendorf said Three Lakes becoming a representative of the town would not greatly change how the association operates, and the designation would benefit the county as well as Three Lakes.

“When those things come up at the county level, one of us can pop over there or jump in on a meeting when they happen quickly,” Heckendorf said. “No decisions would be made without coming to the board.”

The board asked Heckendorf a few questions about the request during the workshop and quickly approved the designation of Three Lakes as a town representative on water clarity issues later in the meeting.

Other business: