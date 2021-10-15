Grand Lake events to commemorate East Troublesome

On the one year anniversary of the night that the East Troublesome Fire forever changed Grand County, the Grand Lake community will be gathering for a moment of silence to remember the event.

While healing looks different for everyone, organizers said they wanted to unite to acknowledge the loss, remember the resilience of the community and thank those who fought the fire.

At 7 p.m. Thursday in town park, the moment of silence will be followed by a ringing of a bell to acknowledge the night Grand Lake evacuated the fire.

At 11 a.m. Oct. 23 in town park, there will be a free community lunch crafted by Chef Tajahi Cooke, local music, community art, and an opportunity to thank first responders over a shared meal.

The Grand Lake Chamber of Commerce will be collecting “thank you first responder” signs to display at the community meal on Oct. 23. Signs should be labeled with the owner’s information and dropped off at town hall this week.

Call the chamber for more information at 970-627-3402.