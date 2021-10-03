Grand Lake fire department schedules live fire training
The Grand Lake Fire Protection District will be conducting its bi-annual live fire training over the third week of October.
Chief Seth St. Germain said in a letter that the training is crucial for firefighters’ continued education and honing of critical skills.
The training will involve burning Class A materials inside the Grand Lake Fire Protection District Burn Tower, which will result in smoke near fire station one.
The burning is planned from 8 a.m. to noon on Oct. 18, 20 and 22.
