Grand Lake fire department schedules live fire training

The Grand Lake Fire Protection District will be conducting its bi-annual live fire training over the third week of October.

Chief Seth St. Germain said in a letter that the training is crucial for firefighters’ continued education and honing of critical skills.

The training will involve burning Class A materials inside the Grand Lake Fire Protection District Burn Tower, which will result in smoke near fire station one.

The burning is planned from 8 a.m. to noon on Oct. 18, 20 and 22.