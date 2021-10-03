 Grand Lake fire department schedules live fire training | SkyHiNews.com
Grand Lake fire department schedules live fire training

Sky-Hi News staff report

The Grand Lake Fire Protection District will be conducting its bi-annual live fire training over the third week of October.

Chief Seth St. Germain said in a letter that the training is crucial for firefighters’ continued education and honing of critical skills.

The training will involve burning Class A materials inside the Grand Lake Fire Protection District Burn Tower, which will result in smoke near fire station one.

The burning is planned from 8 a.m. to noon on Oct. 18, 20 and 22.

