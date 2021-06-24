Grand Lake Fire gets radios from BLM

The Bureau of Land Management Northwest District Fire and Aviation donated radios to Colorado fire districts to improve federal and local communication ahead of fire season.

BLM gave 63 radios to Grand Lake Fire District, Moffat County Sheriff’s Office, Artesia Fire Protection District, Rangely Fire Protection District, West Routt Fire Protection District, Rio Blanco Sheriff’s Office and Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.

“Communicating with multiple agencies who respond to a wildland fire incidents is essential,” said BLM Fire Management Specialist Brandon Voegtle. “Firefighters carry different radios depending on who they work for, and the radios that are being donated will allow city and county firefighters to communicate with BLM, National Park Service, and Forest Service firefighters during cooperative wildfire response as well as providing non-federal firefighters the ability to talk with suppression aircraft during wildland fire incidents.”

Recently, Grand County and many other parts of the state have experienced Red Flag conditions on several days. Smoke from fires burning in Routt and Eagle counties has drifted across the state, creating hazy skies.