Grand Lake Fire Protection District responds quickly to structure fire

A fire truck sits outside the headquarters of the Grand Lake Fire Protection District.

Grand Lake Fire Protection District/Courtesy photo

The Grand Lake Fire Protection District responded to a structure fire on County Road 462 near Shadow Mountain Lake on June 22. Fire Chief Seth St. Germain said the call came in at 4:10 p.m., and firefighters were on site by 4:20 p.m.

Once there, St. Germain said the Grand Lake crew requested another engine and a tender, or truck that carries extra water, from the Grand Fire Protection District in Granby to assist them. After a few minutes, they canceled the request for the tender, but the Grand Fire engine continued to the scene.

Crews arrived to find smoke coming from the alpha side of the building, which St. Germain said is what the commander designates as the front of the building. The structure was a modular home, and the owner was on the porch with a garden hose.

“Crews were able to initiate what we call a transitional attack on the outside to get an immediate knock down in the kitchen area,” St. Germain said.

It took about seven minutes for the crew to knock down the fire, the cause of which is still under investigation, St. Germain said. The district suspects that the fire started as a result of an aging propane tank and gas lines at the property.

Gas company Ferrellgas was filling the property’s propane tank when the fire started, and the district suspects the aged gas lines in the house broke during the tank refill and started to fill the house with propane.

“At some point in time the homeowner went inside while Ferrellgas was still filling and tried to light pilots, which caused the initial ignition,” St. Germain said.

St. Germain said pilots could be any appliance that uses gas, like a stove or water heater.

Robert Mendoza / Sky-Hi News

Modular homes normally have poor survivability rates, but because the fire was knocked down quickly and the fire only damaged about 10% of the home, what happens to the home will depend on what the owner and their insurance decide to do.

“Considering it was a trailer, most of the time when these things have fires in them, they’re gone,” St. Germain said. “They’re gone. There’s no stopping the fire at that point. They burn so quickly. So it was really fortunate that it ended the way that it did.”