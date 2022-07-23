Grand Lake Fire receives Helping Heroes donation

Members of COUNTRY Financial award a donation to Grand Lake firefighters to support their Firefighter Fitness Program.

COUNTRY Financial/Courtesy Photo

On July 13, Grand Lake Fire Protection District was honored as a recipient of the Country Financial Operation Helping Heroes donation. Members of Country Financial’s South Denver agency, Mary Leeds and Kyle Mraz, recently presented a $1,500 donation to the Fire District. They will use the funds to support their firefighter fitness program.

“Emergency services are designed to be reactive. Financially this is very expensive, and it can become very difficult to fund proactive programs such as firefighter fitness programs,” said Fire District Chief Seth St. Germain. “Firefighter fitness and physical health is paramount to any agency’s ability to serve as emergency responders successfully and professionally to the community and its visitors. The physical, mental, and emotional demands of the emergency response professionals is very high. Community and public donations like this that help fund all aspects of firefighter fitness and wellness are absolutely amazing! As a Chief Officer, it is difficult to find words to express my gratitude and appreciation for these kindnesses.”

Through the Operation Helping Heroes program, Country Financial representatives can identify heroes in their communities and do something personal to give back. Since 2020, Country Financial has donated more than $4 million to organizations and programs that support teachers, first responders, active-duty service members and veterans. The Operation Helping Heroes program was created in 2015 to “enrich lives in the communities we serve.”