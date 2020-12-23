Grand Lake HOA donates $65K for wildfire recovery

A small Grand Lake Homeowners Association raised over $65,000 for people impacted by the East Troublesome Fire and is encouraging other HOAs to contribute.

The Grand Lake HOA, which wishes to remain anonymous, consists of 12 homeowners who all donated money to either the Grand Foundation’s Wildfire Emergency Fund or a new fund for Grand Lake businesses.

On top of homeowners’ donations, the HOA pledged a 20% match from its general fund. In total, the neighborhood raised $65,400 for Grand Lake, according to DiAnn Butler, director of Grand County Economic Development.

The money was split with roughly two-thirds going to the Grand Foundation’s Wildfire Emergency Fund and the remaining funds going to Grand Lake businesses via the Grand Foundation.

In addition to donating, the anonymous HOA hopes to inspire others to do the same during the holiday season.

Donations can be made at GrandFoundation.com/donate.