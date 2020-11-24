Grand Lake honors two for longtime service on planning commission

The Grand Lake Board of Trustees had no problems taking a moment Monday night to honor two locals whose contribution to the town will have lasting and significant impact on the lives of residents and visitors.

In separate resolutions, trustees voted unanimously to recognize Hayden Southway and Robert Canon for their longtime service on the Grand Lake Planning Commission.

Southway resigned from the commission in October after serving as chairman for the governmental body that he first joined in 1997. Over that time, Southway has volunteered countless hours working with the Planning Commissioners and town staff.

Canon also has a long resume with the commission. He retired from the planning commission in October after joining the body in 2008. He also served as the vice-chairman since his appointment in May 2005.