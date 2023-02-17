Grand Lake Housing Fair looks to introduce locals to opportunities and resources
At Grand Lake’s Community House on Feb. 23, the town will host its first housing fair to inform locals about the town’s multiple planned housing projects as well as county-wide and Grand Lake specific resources.
The event will run from 3-7 p.m., with one-on-one meetings with representatives from partner organizations available. Attendees can also submit applications for an upcoming lottery for the ability to purchase one of six attainable housing units currently under development at Portal Crossing (the corner of Grand Avenue and Haskel Street) in Grand Lake.
Grand Lake will also provide information about its other workforce housing projects — Space to Create, which is expected to break ground in 2023, and another multi-use project on the town’s Mary Drive property that recently acquired funding for its design.
Pattern organization representatives attending the event will include:
- Margie Joy from the Colorado Housing and Finance Authority, who can provide information about down payment and financing assistance.
- Mary Coddington from Cappelli Consulting, a firm that the town hired with CHFA grant money to explore feasibility and site options for the Mary Drive mixed-use property.
- DiAnn Butler from Grand County Economic Development, which facilitated the grant Grand Lake received for its Space to Create mixed-use development.
- Emily Hoskins from the Northwest Colorado Council of Governments, who can provide information about free home energy efficiency programs available to Grand County residents.
- Sheena Darland of the Grand County Housing Authority, which helps first-time homebuyers through the process and provides financial assistance for renters and buyers.
- Kim White from Grand Lake Community Development, who can answer questions about the town’s Local Employee Residence Program and take applications for the Portal Crossing lottery.
- Lindsey Morrow from Keller Williams Realty, who can discuss the details of the Portal Crossing housing units and buyer assistance programs.
To make the event fun and welcoming, the event will provide refreshments and raffle prizes. Those who cannot attend can contact Grand Lake for local housing information, assistance and resources at town@toglco.com or (970) 627-2415 or visit the housing fair page on TownOfGrandLake.com.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
The Sky-Hi News strives to deliver powerful stories that spark emotion and focus on the place we live.
Over the past year, contributions from readers like you helped to fund some of our most important reporting, including coverage of the East Troublesome Fire.
If you value local journalism, consider making a contribution to our newsroom in support of the work we do.