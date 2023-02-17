Grand Lake Housing Fair looks to introduce locals to opportunities and resources

A design rendering from Grand Lake's Feb. 13 board meeting showing the multi-use property Grand Lake could develop on its Mary Drive property.

Town of Grand Lake/Courtesy image

At Grand Lake’s Community House on Feb. 23, the town will host its first housing fair to inform locals about the town’s multiple planned housing projects as well as county-wide and Grand Lake specific resources.

The event will run from 3-7 p.m., with one-on-one meetings with representatives from partner organizations available. Attendees can also submit applications for an upcoming lottery for the ability to purchase one of six attainable housing units currently under development at Portal Crossing (the corner of Grand Avenue and Haskel Street) in Grand Lake.

Grand Lake will also provide information about its other workforce housing projects — Space to Create, which is expected to break ground in 2023, and another multi-use project on the town’s Mary Drive property that recently acquired funding for its design.

Pattern organization representatives attending the event will include:

To make the event fun and welcoming, the event will provide refreshments and raffle prizes. Those who cannot attend can contact Grand Lake for local housing information, assistance and resources at town@toglco.com or (970) 627-2415 or visit the housing fair page on TownOfGrandLake.com .