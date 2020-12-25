Grand Lake Lodge plans slash burning

The Grand Lake Lodge is planning controlled burns of several slash piles during the last week of December.

The lodge is working in conjunction with the Grand Lake Fire Department to ensure the burns happen safely. It also has a burn permit from the town.

According to the US Forest Service, snow cover, fuel moisture, precipitation, wind, temperature, and available firefighter staffing are all considered before beginning a pile burn.

Since the burns are dependent on weather and air quality factors, the lodge hopes to conduct the burns on Monday and Tuesday, but may not be able to. The lodge plans to have all of the burning done from Dec. 28-31.

This year, the historic Grand Lake Lodge celebrated its 100th anniversary and escaped damage from the East Troublesome Fire.

Slash burning will help the lodge mitigate for future fires by removing fuel in the area.