Grand Lake Lodge to host thank you dinner for first responders

The historic, 100-year-old Grand Lake Lodge was spared from the East Troublesome Fire thanks to the hard work of first responders working the blaze in October. The lodge is hosting a dinner in honor of those men and women where they can eat free.

Sky-Hi News file photo

Evidence of the destruction of the East Troublesome Fire is clearly visible just across the road of the Grand Lake Lodge, yet the flames never touched the building thanks to the dedication of the fire crews and first responders in October.

In an effort to honor those men and women, the Grand Lake Lodge planned a Heroes Dinner for 5:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesday where first responders eat free. The Italian buffet dinner will cost $25 for community members, which will be donated to the Grand Foundation’s East Troublesome Fire Recovery Fund.

“We’re really hoping that as many people who would like to come out, do come out,” said Chris Betty, spokesperson for the lodge.

The evening will also feature live music from Andy Straus, a cash bar and firetruck tours to help celebrate the hard work of emergency responders and the reopening of the historic lodge. Betty emphasized the event is the lodge’s way to say thank you.

“As we all know, Grand Lake Lodge and the whole town was in the line of fire,” Betty said. “All of our firefighters and first responders were working real hard to make sure the fire didn’t cross that road and consume our property, which could have very easily happened.”

Reservations can be made online at resy.com or by calling 970-800-4164.