Grand Lake Mayor Kudron: Letter misstating my position on fireworks is inaccurate, inflammatory rhetoric

Grand Lake held the traditional fireworks celebration on July 4 this year. For most of those who chose to watch from the beach in the heart of our little town, from their homes or along viewpoints throughout the area, the annual rite of summer will be remembered as one of the best shows in the more than 20 years of fireworks in Grand Lake.

The decision to hold the fireworks did not come without the town’s leaders debating the issue — the safety and the wellbeing of our community being key items discussed. Providing supporting information was our district’s fire chief and many voices of the community. When the town’s board of trustees chose not to cancel the fireworks by a vote of 5 -2, the board spoke.

My voice as mayor is one of seven voices with equal weight. I actually voted against holding the fireworks.

As elected officials, we abide by certain ethics. That includes supporting the decisions by the majority of the board. It is a part of the reason our system of government is so effective when it works. As mayor, I am asked to speak for the board. I spoke for the board, touting the reasons the majority voted to hold the fireworks.

Our community will be recovering from the effects of the East Troublesome Fire for years to come. Together we can heal. As a community we should be working to build the community up, not rip it apart by attacks on the duly elected leadership with inaccurate and inflammatory rhetoric.

— Steve Kudron, Grand Lake Mayor