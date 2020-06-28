Grand Lake mayor takes Polar Plunge (with video)

Grand Lake Mayor Steve Kudron kicked off the third annual Spirit Polar Plunge by leaping into the chilly waters of Grand Lake decked out in neon green and a t-shirt reading, “I’m kind of a big dill.”

The Mountain Family Center fundraiser for the nonprofit Taking Steps for Cancer has taken a virtual twist, but participants are still feeling the chill with this year’s event.

Joined by Judy Tumblin as the Spirit Polar Plunge Bear, a live video was shared on Facebook to raise awareness as she and Kudron jumped into the chilly lake.

“Every day’s a new adventure for me!” Kudron said after emerging from the approximately 55 degree water.

Afterward, Kudron and Tumblin took a victory lap on the lake riding in the back of an “amphicar” provided by Rocky Mountain Amphicar Adventures.

As of Sunday, this year’s Polar Plunge effort has raised $2,345 for the Taking Steps for Cancer Fund, which is operated by the Mountain Family Center, to ease the financial burden of treatment for Grand County residents battling cancer.

“This is challenge day so we hope it just goes up from here,” said Judy Eberly, volunteer organizer for Taking Steps for Cancer.

The Polar Plunge is one of four annual events for the fund. Last year, the Polar Plunge raised $7,000, so organizers are hoping that this year’s online event might reach to last year’s amount.

“It is what it is, so we’ll be happy with what we get,” Eberly said. “And besides, I hope everybody just has fun and thinks about the cancer person they are honoring.”

Participants can dress up and polar plunge into lakes, ponds, rivers, horse tanks or pools, then share their videos with #GrandPlungeForCancer.

For both plungers and those to chicken to take a dive, donations can be made to the Taking Steps for Cancer Fund online at http://www.mountainfamilycenter.org/events or by cash or check at the Quacker Gift Shop in downtown Grand Lake.

The Spirit Polar Plunge is sponsored by Western Riviera Lodging and Cabins and Remax Peak to Peak.