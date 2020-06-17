Grand Lake mayor to take dip for nonprofit
In the lineup of summer events that have adjusted due to the coronavirus pandemic, the latest is Mountain Family Center’s Spirit Polar Plunge, which is going virtual this year to benefit the nonprofit’s Taking Steps for Cancer Fund.
Grand Lake Mayor Steve Kudron will kick off the event, with the help of Judy Tumblin as the Spirit Polar Plunge bear and commentator Ernie Bjorkman, by plunging into the polar waters of Grand Lake on June 28, which will be videoed and shared on Facebook.
Other Grand County residents are encouraged to participate by filming their own polar plunges in lakes, ponds, rivers, horse tanks or pools. Participants can share their video using #GrandPlungeForCancer.
For those too chicken to take the plunge, donations can be made to the Taking Steps for Cancer Fund online at www. moutainfamilycenter.org/events or by cash or check at Quacker Gift Shop in downtown Grand Lake.
The Spirit Polar Plunge, sponsored by Western Riveria Lodging and Cabins and Remax Peak to Peak, is one of four annual fundraising events for the Taking Steps for Cancer Fund.
