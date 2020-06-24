Grand Lake Men’s Golf results
The four-man team of Jonny Miller, Jon Pratt, Jack Eggleston and Jim McComb shot a combined 13-under-par on June 17 to win the annual Roller Coaster tournament at the Grand Lake Golf Club.
The first place team in the Grand Lake men’s association had a combined score of 127, edging the runner-up group of Jim Negri, Todd Mayfield, Mike Montgomery and By Hanson by one stroke. In third place was Carl Davis, Roger Bartholomew, Doug Johnson and Gary Littlefield at 129.
