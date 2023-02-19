Grand Lake moves forward with Grand Foundation grant for stormwater management plan
At Grand Lake’s Feb. 13 board of trustees meeting, the board approved a memorandum of understanding between the town, Three Lakes Watershed Association and the Grand Foundation for the terms of a stormwater management grant facilitated by the foundation.
The town and Three Lakes applied for the grant together so they could hire an environmental engineering consultant to create a stormwater management plan for the western portion of Grand Lake. The money will come from the Grand Foundation’s Windy Gap Fund, which funds projects that improve aquatic and riparian habitat or water quality in the Colorado River upstream from Windy Gap Reservoir and below to its confluence with Williams Fork.
Community Development Manager Kim White spoke to the board about the grant, emphasizing it will pay for the creation of a plan and not its implementation.
“It’s doing baseline data collection on turbidity and other items just to see what the base is and what we can implement,” White said. “Then they will come up with an implementation plan.”
The Grand Foundation awarded Grand Lake and Three Lakes $80,000 for the plan and will require status updates and a final report once the grant is complete. The plan will look to filter stormwater before it runs into Shadow Mountain Reservoir and, subsequently, Grand Lake.
“We have a filtration system on the east side,” Mayor Steve Kudron said. “On the west side, all the water runs into (Shadow Mountain) without any type of filtration. That’s the reason that Three Lakes agreed to be part, as the nonprofit. Their mission is to help us keep the water clean.”
Three Lakes also applied for the grant with the town because money from the Windy Gap Fund must go to a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. White said the Grand Foundation will award the money to Three Lakes, which will distribute it to the town.
Other business:
- Representatives from Northern Water, Grand County, Three Lakes Watershed, the U.S. Forest Service and the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation discussed cyanobacteria with the board.
- Trustees discussed a possible multi-use retail and housing project on the town’s Mary Drive property.
- The board approved a hotel and restaurant liquor license for Not-Cho Mama’s, which already had a fermented malt beverage license but wanted to expand its beverage selection.
- Trustees approved a 2022 supplemental budget and a 2023 supplemental budget and continued a public hearing about a planned development amendment to March 13.
- The board held an executive session regarding the town manager’s contract.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
The Sky-Hi News strives to deliver powerful stories that spark emotion and focus on the place we live.
Over the past year, contributions from readers like you helped to fund some of our most important reporting, including coverage of the East Troublesome Fire.
If you value local journalism, consider making a contribution to our newsroom in support of the work we do.