Grand Lake moves forward with Grand Foundation grant for stormwater management plan

A map showing water flow direction and the potential area for a stormwater management plan funded by a grant from the Grand Foundation and recently awarded to the Town of Grand Lake and Three Lakes Watershed Association.

Town of Grand Lake/Courtesy image

At Grand Lake’s Feb. 13 board of trustees meeting, the board approved a memorandum of understanding between the town, Three Lakes Watershed Association and the Grand Foundation for the terms of a stormwater management grant facilitated by the foundation.

The town and Three Lakes applied for the grant together so they could hire an environmental engineering consultant to create a stormwater management plan for the western portion of Grand Lake. The money will come from the Grand Foundation’s Windy Gap Fund , which funds projects that improve aquatic and riparian habitat or water quality in the Colorado River upstream from Windy Gap Reservoir and below to its confluence with Williams Fork.

Community Development Manager Kim White spoke to the board about the grant, emphasizing it will pay for the creation of a plan and not its implementation.

“It’s doing baseline data collection on turbidity and other items just to see what the base is and what we can implement,” White said. “Then they will come up with an implementation plan.”

The Grand Foundation awarded Grand Lake and Three Lakes $80,000 for the plan and will require status updates and a final report once the grant is complete. The plan will look to filter stormwater before it runs into Shadow Mountain Reservoir and, subsequently, Grand Lake.

“We have a filtration system on the east side,” Mayor Steve Kudron said. “On the west side, all the water runs into (Shadow Mountain) without any type of filtration. That’s the reason that Three Lakes agreed to be part, as the nonprofit. Their mission is to help us keep the water clean.”

Three Lakes also applied for the grant with the town because money from the Windy Gap Fund must go to a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. White said the Grand Foundation will award the money to Three Lakes, which will distribute it to the town.

Other business: