Grand Lake moves forward with gym floor replacement

Grand Lake is looking to replace its gym floor that has developed a large crack, causing potentially unsafe conditions. At their meeting the trustees acknowledged the gym is well used for events and sports, including pickleball.

Amy Golden/Sky-Hi News file photo

The Grand Lake Board of Trustees approved a resolution May 8 to issue a request for proposals to fix a large crack that has developed in the gymnasium floor in the Grand Lake Center. The crack presents a tripping hazard and affects how balls bounce on the floor.

Grand Lake runs the center, which is the former elementary school building, and the gym has become one of the most-used areas in the building, according to a memo written by Town Manager John Crone.

“We use (it for) family reunions, shows, weddings, the church meets there, kids play in it all the time,” Crone said during the meeting. “They play basketball, they play other run-around games. And some of our not-so kids play an excessive amount of pickleball in there, correct Trustee (Ernie) Bjorkman?”

Bjorkman agreed, saying the gym is “well-used.”

A picture of the crack that has formed in the gym floor at the Grand Lake Center included in the board of trustees’ meeting packet.

Town of Grand Lake/Courtesy photo

Crone went on to explain that the town had budgeted around $30,000 for fixing the floor, but as town staff has reached out to flooring companies about the scope of work required, they found out the repair will cost around $80,000.

“The board has to decide, ‘Is this something we want to spend the money on?'” Crone said. “Staff believes, and as you saw from our audit report, we do have the money in our excess funds right now. This wouldn’t be a burden on the town at this point.”

The crack runs the length of the floor, and Crone’s memo states that any repair would require a replacement of the flooring. He said different companies may offer different solutions, but one company that town staff spoke to suggested putting a vinyl sealant over the whole floor.

“It looks really durable and safe,” Crone said. “It’ll be one solid coating across the top, and the stripes will be integrated right into the coating, too. We’ll stripe it for basketball, volleyball and pickleball.”

Mayor Steve Kudron voiced support for publishing the request for proposals, saying the gym’s high usage makes the repair something the town should address quickly. After further discussion, including clarification that approving the request does not constitute final approval of the project, trustees voted unanimously to approve the resolution.

