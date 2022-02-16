Grand Lake moves on marijuana ballot questions

Grand Lake is moving forward with putting two marijuana questions on the November ballot to repeal the town’s moratorium and impose a special sales tax.

On Monday, the board of trustees directed staff to begin the process of creating the two ballot questions, as well as potential regulations should the moratorium be repealed.

Grand Lake’s board has had several conversations about repealing the moratorium over the past year, citing a new revenue source and a desire to have local control.

“We may not agree with it, we may agree with it, but we know it’s coming and over the last 11 years we’ve lost a lot of tax money,” Mayor Pro-Tem Ernie Bjorkman said.

When it comes to specific regulations, a public commenter suggested avoiding franchise marijuana businesses to maintain the small-town atmosphere.

“If you do approve recreational marijuana, make it a local (business) and not a chain because that’s one of the great things about Grand Lake,” the commenter said.

Grand Lake Town Manager John Crone indicated the board would likely dedicate a future workshop to discussing potential regulations and ballot question language in detail before the board approves any specifics.

In other business:

• Trustees amended the town code to allow for waiving requirements and regulations during declared emergencies, such as the ongoing housing emergency declaration.

• With the code amended, the trustees approved an agreement with the developer of Portal Crossing to waive certain fees and requirements in exchange for six units listed at 110% area median income level or $310,000. The fees waived include use tax, a land impact fee, water tap and usage fees and the attainable housing fee. Four of the units may revert back to market price if they are up for sale longer than nine months, but the developer would then be required to reimburse the town for the waived fees on those units.

• Trustees approved new playground and public amenity equipment totaling more than $99,200. Grand Lake received a $100,000 grant to cover the costs through the Colorado Department of Transportation’s Revitalizing Main Street program.