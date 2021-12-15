Grand Lake New Year’s Eve fireworks return
Despite the ice on Grand Lake being not quite thick enough, the town’s annual New Year’s Eve fireworks show will still go on.
Grand Lake Town Manager John Crone confirmed that the fireworks will likely be launched off from the L-dock over the lake this year.
The 10-15 minute show will take place at midnight on Dec. 31 per usual. However, due to safety procedures with launching the fireworks off the dock, people will not be allowed to watch the show from the eastern end of Lake Avenue or the beach area.
Grand Lake invested $15,000 in this year’s show.
On Monday, all of the Grand Lake town board members were supportive of the show.
“The New Year’s fireworks are a wonderful thing, they really are loved by the locals,” Crone said.
