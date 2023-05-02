Grand Lake opens applications for board of trustees vacancy
Grand Lake Town Manager John Crone announced the resignation of former Trustee Daryn Packer at the board’s April 10 meeting, and at the April 24 meeting, the board decided on a path forward for filling the seat.
State statutes and town code require the board to either appoint someone to the empty seat or call for an election to fill it within 60 days of the resignation, or June 10 in this case. Town staff recommended appointing someone due to the costs associated with holding a special election.
“Trustee Packer will be missed,” Crone said. “She was very valuable. She was a great member of the board, and we need to find someone to replace her.”
Packer vacated her seat because of a change in residence, according to a memo from Crone. He told the board about its options, and the trustees present agreed to go forward with the schedule town staff prepared for appointing a replacement.
The town will accept applications until May 17 at 4:30 p.m. Applicants should submit a letter of interest and proof of qualifications — which include being at least 18 years old and living in the town for at least 12 months — to the town clerk at town hall or via email at clerk@ToGLco.com.
The appointee that fills Packer’s vacancy will serve until the regular election April 8, 2024.
Other business:
- In a workshop session, the board heard presentations from the Grand Lake Fire Protection District and Grand Lake Creative District then continued its marijuana ordinance discussion.
- Trustees passed an ordinance to change town code so use tax money will be deposited directly into the town’s general fund, as suggested by the auditor who reviewed the town’s 2022 financials, instead of being deferred for 90 days.
- The board instructed staff to move forward with interviews of the top-three candidates to consult the town on its stormwater management plan.
- Trustees approved an encroachment permit for the Daven Haven Planned Development‘s concrete slab and dumpster that sit in the public right of way.
- The board approved a resolution for the possible annexation of a 8.98 acre parcel called the Love Tract southeast of Columbine Lake to move to a public hearing at a later date.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
The Sky-Hi News strives to deliver powerful stories that spark emotion and focus on the place we live.
Over the past year, contributions from readers like you helped to fund some of our most important reporting, including coverage of the East Troublesome Fire.
If you value local journalism, consider making a contribution to our newsroom in support of the work we do.