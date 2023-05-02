Grand Lake opens applications for board of trustees vacancy

The sun shines on Grand Lake Town Hall and the flag hanging outside it. The town's board of trustees meets every second and fourth Monday of the month.

Kyle McCabe/Sky-Hi News

Grand Lake Town Manager John Crone announced the resignation of former Trustee Daryn Packer at the board’s April 10 meeting, and at the April 24 meeting, the board decided on a path forward for filling the seat.

State statutes and town code require the board to either appoint someone to the empty seat or call for an election to fill it within 60 days of the resignation, or June 10 in this case. Town staff recommended appointing someone due to the costs associated with holding a special election.

“Trustee Packer will be missed,” Crone said. “She was very valuable. She was a great member of the board, and we need to find someone to replace her.”

Packer vacated her seat because of a change in residence, according to a memo from Crone. He told the board about its options, and the trustees present agreed to go forward with the schedule town staff prepared for appointing a replacement.

The town will accept applications until May 17 at 4:30 p.m. Applicants should submit a letter of interest and proof of qualifications — which include being at least 18 years old and living in the town for at least 12 months — to the town clerk at town hall or via email at clerk@ToGLco.com .

The appointee that fills Packer’s vacancy will serve until the regular election April 8, 2024.

Other business: