Grand Lake opens new disc golf course, hopes players find it on par

On a sunny Sunday, visitors to Grand Lake Metropolitan Recreation District’s trailhead noted a new addition for recreating in the area.

“It looks like a cool frisbee golf course,” a young biker shouted to his group as they rode by one of the newly installed holes for disc golf near the Grand Lake Golf Course.

The rec district opened the 9-hole disc golf course to the public earlier this month and it already has fans.

“I’ve seen a good number of people (playing) already,” said Ryan Lokteff, trails manager for the Grand Lake Metropolitan Recreation District, of the new course that he designed. “Our (course) has that Grand County style of being in the woods, so that’s really fun.”

Disc golf is a similar sport to golf, except instead of clubs and golf balls, players throw discs at a target with the goal of hitting the target in the least amount of throws. Disc golf equipment is available for sale at the Grand Lake Golf Course shop.

Grand Lake’s new course has two tee boxes, where players start each hole, an easier red level and an intermediate white. Lokteff added that if the demand continues for the game, he has plans for more difficult blue tee boxes as well.

Both courses start at the trailhead in the rec district, across from Three Lakes Water and Sanitation District, off County Road 48. They then weave through a logged area on the edge of the district’s former fire zone and loop back around to end at the trailhead.

Each hole has a unique challenge, whether it be to hit the target through a thicket of trees or to reach a target 500 feet away. Lokteff said he enjoyed planning out the course utilizing the natural features of the land.

“I made (the tee boxes) on the ground outlined with logs because I liked the natural feel to it,” he said. “I decided to go a little more Grand Lake style.”

The course information, including a map, is available on the disc golf app UDisc, which can also be used to keep score and leave reviews of the course.

Currently, the course is rated 4.3 out of 5 on UDisc and reviewers appreciate the beautiful views of the course, as well as the fact that it’s “well marked and nicely laid out.”

Lokteff said he knew the course would be popular when a user uploaded the course information to UDisc before he could, though he did make sure it was all accurate and up to date.

“Before I knew it, people were already playing it,” he said. “It’s an easy way to get outside, it doesn’t take too long to play … you get some exercise.”

There are other disc golf courses in Grand County, including at Snow Mountain Ranch, but the Grand Lake course is free and open to the public so long as snow isn’t on the ground.

With the response to the course positive so far, Lokteff said he hopes to keep working on diversifying and adding to the course.

“I think in the next year, since this is doing pretty well already, we’re probably going to put in another nine holes,” he said.