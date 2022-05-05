Grand Lake ospreys have an egg!

The female in Grand Lake's most famous osprey pair sitting on an egg she laid on Cinco de Mayo. Felicidades!

Kent Roorda/Courtesy Photo

According to Kent Rooda and the livestream on his camera, Grand Lake’s most famous osprey pair have laid an egg (well, the mother did).

Roorda shared the news with his global following on the morning of May 5.

“Mother Osprey cleared away the snow in the middle of the nest and has settled in on the egg that she laid,” he wrote. “Up until yesterday, she was not in the center of the nest. However, starting last night (around 8 p.m.) she moved to the center.”

“There is open water on the nearby lake, so (the osprey pair) are able to catch fish and eat. Each year, they normally lay two or three eggs. In past years, the resident pair have been very successful, and all hatched chicks have survived and fledged. As the season continues, watch closely as…they…hatch and raise the chick in this egg and possibly others.

There is much to see and learn!” wrote Roorda.

Live stream the pair all summer long at SkyHiNews.com/grand-lake-osprey-camera/