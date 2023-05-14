Grand Lake ospreys lay their first egg of the summer
A live video feed streams a view of a nest in Grand Lake, and the ospreys that inhabit it have laid their first egg of the summer. Grand Lake Resident Kent Roorda operates the camera, and in his email newsletter, he wrote that a watcher reported the egg Thursday night.
Roorda wrote that the birds have laid about three eggs per year in the past, and they come two to three days after one another. It takes around 52 days for the eggs to hatch, and they usually hatch two to three days apart from each other, in the order they were laid.
Livestream viewers can look forward to seeing the ospreys take turns incubating the eggs and feeding each other while they wait for the eggs to hatch, Roorda wrote.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
The Sky-Hi News strives to deliver powerful stories that spark emotion and focus on the place we live.
Over the past year, contributions from readers like you helped to fund some of our most important reporting, including coverage of the East Troublesome Fire.
If you value local journalism, consider making a contribution to our newsroom in support of the work we do.