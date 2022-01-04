Grand Lake pivots theme for Winter Carnival

Groups race bed sleds during Grand Lake’s Winter Carnival in February 2020. The Grand Lake Chamber of Commerce has announced the theme for this year’s carnival.

Amy Golden/Sky-Hi News

The Grand Lake Chamber of Commerce has announced the 2022 Winter Carnival theme, which is “Grand Lake’s Snow Games.“

The completely outdoor winter event on Feb. 5 is inspired by famous winter sport events and is completely free to attend. The event schedule includes teapot curling, snowshoe and snowball biathlon, fat-biking course, ski bike hill, snowman building contest, parent-child sled pull, human bowling, ice skating and a closing ceremony with fireworks.

There will be fire pits and a warming station available as well as over $2,500 in prizes from local businesses.

According to the chamber, out of an abundance of caution for the rise in COVID-19 cases nationwide, organizers pivoted the theme for the carnival to “Snow Games” so the entire program of activities would be outdoors. The initial proposed theme was “Grand Lake Goes to Prom” and included both indoor and outdoor themed events.

Organizers said that in order to offer the full experience associated with that theme, the prom plans will be tabled for a future Winter Carnival.

Check out the event website for full details and schedule at gograndlake.com/winter-carnival/.