Grand Lake putting together municipal lands committee

Grand Lake is accepting applications for the municipal lands master plan committee through Dec. 15.

Committee members will help shape the future of Grand lake’s public open space, trails and recreational facilities. Mundus-Bishop, a landscape architecture and planning firm, is working with the town to assemble a group of representatives to help assist in gathering ideas for Grand Lake’s municipal lands master plan.

Applications are due Dec. 15 and the committee will start work in January. Residency in Grand Lake is not required to participate.

Find the application and more information at http://www.townofgrandlake.com under “News.”