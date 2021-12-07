Grand Lake putting together municipal lands committee
Grand Lake is accepting applications for the municipal lands master plan committee through Dec. 15.
Committee members will help shape the future of Grand lake’s public open space, trails and recreational facilities. Mundus-Bishop, a landscape architecture and planning firm, is working with the town to assemble a group of representatives to help assist in gathering ideas for Grand Lake’s municipal lands master plan.
Applications are due Dec. 15 and the committee will start work in January. Residency in Grand Lake is not required to participate.
Find the application and more information at http://www.townofgrandlake.com under “News.”
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
The Sky-Hi News strives to deliver powerful stories that spark emotion and focus on the place we live.
Over the past year, contributions from readers like you helped to fund some of our most important reporting, including coverage of the East Troublesome Fire.
If you value local journalism, consider making a contribution to our newsroom in support of the work we do.
Grand Lake putting together municipal lands committee
Grand Lake is accepting applications for the municipal lands master plan committee through Dec. 15.