Grand Lake recall signs become casualties of divisive vote

A political banner hanging along the fence in front of the Rocky Hi Speedway that supported the recall of Grand Lake Mayor Steve Kudron was ripped in half days before the vote.

Jan Bruton/courtesy photo

Signs for and against the recall of Grand Lake Mayor Steve Kudron have been damaged, stolen and defaced in the days leading up to Tuesday’s election.

Police are investigating the destruction of at least one political sign in Grand Lake. The sign supported the recall before the banner hanging along the fence in front of the Rocky Hi Speedway was torn apart.

Janice Bruton, a supporter of the recall, discovered the sign, which had encouraged Grand Lakers to vote yes on the recall, was mostly ripped off, leaving only the word “yes” and part of “Mayor Kudron.”

The damage occurred sometime before Sept. 27, when Bruton discovered it and decided to take the remaining piece down.

“It’s interfering with the election, I think,” she said.

In addition, a new sign asking voters to support Kudron in the recall was placed in the ground in front of the torn sign.

Bruton said she filed a report with the Grand County Sheriff’s Office in the hopes that they could figure out who damaged the banner and get restitution for the sign’s owner. However, in terms of the political climate in Grand Lake, Bruton said she has bigger concerns.

“It’s out of hand right now; we don’t know who’s doing this,” she said. “It’s so divided right now.”

Bruton wasn’t the only one who disliked the vandalism, and Mayor Kudron called the act very unfortunate.

The recall has caused contention across Grand Lake with both sides accusing the other of foul play.

Kudron said that anti-recall signs have also been tampered with, such as one that was stolen from Rocky Mountain Amphicar, and he too hopes there’s an end in sight.

“It’s crummy how bad this recall has gotten,” Kudron said. “It will be over (Tuesday) and all the signs will get put away, that’s what I’m looking forward to.”