Grand Lake reschedules Pond Hockey tourney
Citing poor ice conditions, the Grand Lake Chamber of Commerce announced the annual Pond Hockey Classic will be delayed about a month.
Originally scheduled for Jan. 22, the tournament will now take place on Feb. 26 to allow time for the ice to thicken.
Currently, Grand Lake’s ice is too thin to safely host the teams.
For the tournament, 45 teams will battle across five rinks from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. to claim the trophy. Additionally, this year’s event will introduce food and drinks on the lake, served by One Love Rum Kitchen.
