Grand Lake saw some of the coldest daily temps in contiguous US last year
Grand Lake had the second highest number of daily lows in the contiguous US last year according to the National Weather Service.
The town was the coldest spot in the nation 29 days last year. Grand Lake came second only to Peter Sinks, Utah, which had 94 of the coldest days.
Most of the days when Grand Lake recorded the lowest daily temperature in the country happened from August through early October, often hitting below freezing during those summer months. Kremmling also recorded the lowest daily temperature in the country a couple times in 2020.
The lowest temperature of the year was recorded Dec. 30 at Antero Reservoir, Colorado, at a balmy -50. The hottest temperature of the year reached 130 on Aug. 16 in Death Valley, California.
