Grand Lake to host 21st annual snowmobile poker run
The 21st edition of the Snowmobile for Life Poker Run will benefit Flight for Life Colorado on Feb. 18. The event starts at 9 a.m. with registration open until noon in the Grand Lake Community House.
Mile Hi Snowmobile Club in Denver and the Trail Blazers Snowmobile Club in Grand Lake sponsor the event, which will award $700 to the best poker hand, $200 to second place and $100 to third. It costs $5 per hand or $20 for five hands to participate.
Riders can go at their own pace between the three stops — Hot Dog Park, Gravel Mountain and Idleglen Park — from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Colorado Mountain Rentals in Golden, Front Range Powersports in Fort Collins and G Force Powersports in Lakewood are sponsoring the three card stops.
The Gateway will host a happy hour starting at 6 p.m. the night before, as well as an after party from 5:30-8 p.m. on Feb. 18. The event also includes a silent auction from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday at the Grand Lake Community House.
