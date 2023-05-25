Grand Lake to host annual Memorial Day Parade

The color guard at the 2022 Grand Lake Memorial Day Parade walk down the street with rifles, an American flag and an American Legion flag, among others.

Timeless Photography by Dana/Grand Lake Chamber

The annual Memorial Day Parade in Grand Lake honors those who have served, and even more so this year, as it will start at Veterans Memorial Park for the first time. The town renamed Triangle Park to Veterans Memorial last year when the American Legion dedicated a monument and flagpole.

Veterans, service groups and horses will be among the parade participants that travel down Grand Avenue from the park to Hancock Street. The parade will start around 10 a.m., and a memorial service will immediately follow it.

Registration to participate in the parade closes May 27, and those interested can visit GoGrandLake.com to fill out the application.