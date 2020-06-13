Grand Lake’s chamber cancels remaining summer events
The Grand Lake Chamber of Commerce has announced that it will be canceling its remain summer events due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Out of an abundance of caution and in accordance with public health guidelines, the chamber said will not be hosting any summer events. This includes the July and August Arts & Crafts Fairs and August’s Buffalo Days weekend.
“This decision was made after thorough discussion between our Chamber board of directors and Chamber staff,” Executive Director Emily Hagen said in a release. “We too mourn the loss of these Grand Lake signature events and are hopeful that next year’s events will be grander than ever before.”
The news comes as communities across the county reevaluate large-scale events that will likely not be possible through the summer. Earlier this month, Gov. Jared Polis’ public health order officially canceled rodeos, fairs, parades and festivals through at least the end of the month and probably longer.
