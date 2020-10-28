Grand Lake’s Lariat Bar and Grill, White Buffalo plan fire fundraisers
The Lariat Bar and Grill in Grand Lake is looking to house two nights of live music Friday and Saturday with proceeds going to those affected by the East Troublesome Fire, and the Lariat’s not the only one.
According to event organizers, the Lariat will welcome Hayden and the Never Summer Band from 8 p.m. to midnight Friday and from 7 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. Saturday with 100% of the two nights’ proceeds going to fire relief. Also, there will be a costume contest with prizes.
Also, the White Buffalo is planning to have live music from 7-11 p.m. with the band Badwater. The White Buffalo is also looking to host a costume contest with awards for different costume categories.
Costumes are not necessary to attend any of the events. All money taken in on these nights will go to the Grand Foundation’s Wildfire Emergency Fund, providing direct support to those who have been evacuated, displaced or lost homes in the fire.
