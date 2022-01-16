Grand libraries implement mask mandate

Through at least the rest of January, Grand County libraries will be requiring staff visitors to wear a mask in all locations.

Grand County Library District Executive Director Polly Gallagher said the mandate is in the best interest of staff and public safety per the guidance of Grand County Public Health.

Masks will be required for visitors older than 3. The library district said it will reevaluate the mandate on Feb. 1 and follow the pubilc health guidance at that time.

In the Jan. 11 update from Grand County Public Health Director Abbie Baker, public health strongly recommended people wear “well-fitting face coverings” in public spaces.

On Sunday, the Grand County COVID-19 dashboard reported 328 cases in the last week with 21.3% of cases in children and two people hospitalized. Both hospitalized people are unvaccinated.