Grand marijuana sales exceed $900,000 in July

Monthly marijuana sales jumped past $900,000 for the first time in Grand County.

Grand saw $910,474 worth of recreational marijuana sold in July, according to the Colorado Department of Revenue. This was almost $150,000 more than July 2019, which was previously the highest month at $764,812.

July has usually been the best month for marijuana sales in Grand County, followed by March. While March and April saw a decline compared to the same months last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, May, June and July exceeded last year’s monthly sales by at least $70,000 each.

June 2020 sales reached $652,513, or $100,000 more than June 2019. So far this year, April has been the lowest month at $382,636.

Reported marijuana sales in Grand have totaled $4.3 million year to date. At the same time last year, the county had seen $3.7 million in marijuana sales and totaled $6.6 million at the end of 2019.

July was a record-breaking month for Colorado as a whole with statewide marijuana sales blasting past $200 million for the first time ever.

Since 2014, Colorado has recorded almost $9 billion in retail and medical marijuana sales. Grand County’s medical marijuana sales are not reported.