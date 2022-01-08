Grand Nordic: Stay kind during this snow

A Nordic skier enjoys the fresh snow on Cranmer Trail at Snow Mountain Ranch.

Maureen Bossard/Courtesy photo

Wow, the storms have not disappointed!

We got two months of snow in less than two weeks and it’s still coming. The words of the day are patience and kind. Grand County is short of workers anyway and whoever is out there is trying their best to get a job done. But they are buried, just like we are in snow!

So be kind to each other and realize that we all want to see the roads cleared, our driveway shoveled, our taxes done, our letters and packages delivered, and our ski trails groomed. It doesn’t help any of us to yell or scream when something is not up to par because someone is trying their best, and under the circumstances, we can only have patience that all will eventually work.

We need to be glad that people are willing to work and sometimes encourage and accept it at that. The reward still goes to those who excel and we must remember to appreciate what we have and treat all with kindness

When the ferocious winds destroyed much of the towns of Louisville and Superior, Grand County residents were empathetic with the folks who lost all after what we went through with the East Troublesome Fire. We were amazed at the kindness and generosity of our neighbors and people everywhere.

If you are in a position to help, now is our turn to pay back the kindness shown us. These people are learning patience and kindness toward each other as we did. We can show them we have not forgotten.

In the midst of the COVID outbreaks, we have also learned that outside activities like Nordic skiing are the safest and, in my opinion, the best way to exercise. People can spread out on kilometers of trails and not be near anyone but their trusted circle of friends or family members.

Masks inside at the Nordic centers or lodges or in congested areas outside have shown those areas can still be safe and Snow Mountain Ranch and Devil’s Thumb have a great track record. The Nordic Centers are working hard to enforce these protocols effectively.

The employees are packing in trails as fast as they can but the wind and new snow cover their work almost as soon as they finish. Visibility is poor so it is easy to get off the trails, just like cars on the road. We need patience with one another as never before as everyone is short-staffed, often short-tempered and doing the jobs of more than one individual.

The Grand Nordic Free Friday Kids program at Snow Mountain Ranch is open for registration — follow the signup link on http://www.skigrandnordic.org or under youth programs at http://www.grandnordic.org . This program designed for kids ages 5-10 offers instruction for beginners and more accomplished skiers in both classic and skate skiing plus games and fun.

The program starts 1-2:30 p.m. today through Feb. 25, offering free equipment and trail passes for both students and parent helpers. Pre-registration is required with a max of 30 students each lesson. Masks and social distancing are required. Show up 30-40 minutes early to get your equipment.

Just in time to step up your training, free community Nordic lessons are offered again Sunday at Snow Mountain Ranch featuring instructors from Grand Nordic, Winter Park Competition Center and Colorado Nordic Masters. Registration is available by following the link on http://www.skigrandnordic.org . Instruction is offered for classic and skate beginner, intermediate, advanced and kids.

Pre-registration is required and masks and social distancing protocol will be followed. Grand Nordic members will receive free rental equipment and trails passes if needed for the lesson.

Now that you’ve reviewed your technique, time to join in the fun and excitement and try the annual Snow Mountain Classic race Jan. 15. Even if you feel you are not competitive, try the 7.5 km single lap or challenge yourself to the full 15 km distance. The goal is to finish. Details at ymcarockies.org, Nordic center events.

Please remember to do your part to remain safe, get vaccinated, and use masks and social distancing in groups, particularly indoors. Otherwise, events like these will need to be canceled — keep checking the websites or call Grand Nordic 970-887-0547. Enjoy the snow!