Grand Nordic: Thank you for a wonderful season

As winter gives way to spring, we need to thank Mother Nature for what moisture she has given us. We need even more to fill our rivers and reservoirs, so please pray for those small occasional storms that, at our elevation, will probably come as snow that melts quickly but adds to the High Country’s snowpack.

Thank all those people who have learned how to enjoy our beautiful mountains and countryside. Most of all we want to thank those who teach others how to enjoy, have fun, and be safe in this place we call home.

A big thanks goes out to all the staff at the Nordic centers and ranches. Thanks to all the staff at the chambers of commerce and information centers that direct people to the special places. Thanks to hotel staff and restaurant staff who were able to keep their establishments open — they keep people happy while they visit.

Thanks to the locals for loving this place as much as we do. We did it all while trying to be safe with COVID-19. Many businesses suffered with their clientele limited, and most had to discover other ways to stay afloat.

Many people tried Nordic this year for the first time or skied Nordic rather than Alpine to stay away from crowds in lift lines or on gondolas and lift chairs. Those people did not miss the noise or the crowds.

The Nordic world almost exploded, and hopefully, many of those people will remain Nordic fans and want to learn more. For over 25 years, Grand Nordic has promoted Nordic skiing as a sport that everyone can try and develop some proficiency to have more fun with family and friends.

We have tried to provide a path for those that want to go to the next level, and supplied equipment to schools at all levels and scholarships for those wanting to improve their skills to compete even at the highest levels. From young kids to grandparents, this is the sport for a lifetime and Grand County is the place to be with More Ks and More Days.

Go to http://www.skigrandnordic.org to see everything Nordic available in Grand County offering direct links to all their websites whether lodging, instruction, or even free places to ski. To join Grand Nordic and see all the things we offer, go to our club website http://www.grandnordic.org or call 970-887-0547. It’s the best deal out there!

Consider eliminating your use of fluoro ski waxes that were introduced three decades ago to increase speed for both Alpine and Nordic racers.

“Properly applied, fluorocarbon wax essentially creates a moisture and dirt-repelling barrier between your ski base and the snow, decreasing friction and increasing speed. But … many fluorocarbon uses have been linked to contaminated water supplies and a host of other health issues,” says Ski Racing magazine, “and most products have been pulled from the shelves to become compliant with the Toxic Substance Control Act in the United States.”

There are other things to consider as we move on to hiking and biking trails. Try to find time to put on a coat of summer storage wax, at least on your better skis — any old wax will do. Let your boots air out, check your poles and maybe consider upgrades to your equipment as shops are trying to make room for next year’s inventory.

Grand Nordic has collection boxes at both Fraser and Granby libraries for donations if you want to see old equipment passed on to needy kids or families. For better equipment, we are glad to give you a tax deduction letter for your donation.

A last thought, all those bags of dog poop that people left beside the trail are starting to show up. Please carry out bagged poop as most plastic does not readily disintegrate. You are better to move the poop off the trail away into the bushes.

As the trails are wet, try to stay on dry areas or paved roads until the trails are ready. If you leave a track, please turn back, says the Headwaters Trails Alliance. Please thank the HTA for all they do year-round to keep our trails useable and volunteer to help on a trail near you.

It’s time to haul out your bike or hiking boots.