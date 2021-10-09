Grand Nordic to host ski swap

First graders Nordic ski in Janurary 2020 at Polhamus park in Granby. Grand Nordic club helps support programs like these in Grand County through the proceeds raised at events including the ski swap at 6 p.m. on Oct. 22 at Snow Mountain Ranch.

Sky-Hi News file photo

Ahead of the upcoming ski season, the Grand Nordic club is hosting its annual ski swap for new and used equipment on Oct. 22 at Snow Mountain Ranch.

The free-entry sale will start at 6 p.m. with registration of gear and accessories beginning at 5 p.m. at the Snow Mountain Ranch Nordic Center. Proceeds from the sale will benefit local Nordic programs for children.

In addition to items from community members looking to sell, the swap will include equipment from the local Nordic centers, retail stores and Grand Nordic, as well as annual passes for local Nordic centers.

The swap will help prepare attendees for the incoming snow with information about free Nordic lessons and this season’s Nordic events.

Due to COVID protocols, masks will be required at the swap.

To register for the swap or volunteer, go to http://www.grandnordic.org and for more information, email president@grandnordic.org .

To join Grand Nordic, it costs $30 per person or $50 for two or more people or $100 for a business. Membership advantages include discounts on trail passes at Devil’s Thumb Ranch and Snow Mountain Ranch, as well as in local Nordic stores.