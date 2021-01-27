Grand, Northern Water to spearhead watershed recovery from East Troublesome Fire

Grand County and Northern Water plan to spearhead watershed recovery efforts from the East Troublesome Fire by specific geographic areas.

Courtesy Grand County

Grand County and Northern Water are partnering and collaborating with other stakeholders to ensure effective emergency watershed restoration efforts in areas affected by the East Troublesome Fire.

According to a joint statement, the group has been working on post-fire watershed restoration and planning of projects that mitigate threats to life and property due to post-fire flood, sediment or debris. This includes field surveys to identify risks and to estimate the cost of mitigation, which will take place in February.

Teams of field personnel will be conducting these assessments and private properties around the burn area will be considered. Specific mitigation projects will not be identified at this stage.

The release said that both Grand and Northern Water are positioned to act as potential sponsors of post-fire emergency watershed restoration projects and are exploring funding options.

To maximize the use of existing resources, the two agencies envision that Grand and Northern Water will lead emergency watershed restoration projects for specific geographic areas affected by the East Troublesome Fire. These groups will also be the point of contact for fire-related emergency watershed recovery activities on private property.

Projects will not be planned or completed without landowner approval.

Other partners in this effort include the Middle Park Conservation District, the Three Lakes Watershed Association, the Colorado River Water Conservation District and 40 other federal, state and local organizations.

Those with questions can contact Grand County at watershedrecovery@co.grand.co.us or Northern Water at watershedrecovery@northernwater.org.