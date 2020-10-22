Grand offers resources to those displaced by East Troublesome Fire

Volunteers at the Parshall Inn cooking up meals for first responders and evacuees.

Courtesy Steven Utepass

With thousands of people evacuated from the East Troublesome Fire, volunteer efforts are being coordinated to care for those displaced from their homes, as well as the first responders working the fire.

The East Troublesome Fire is under the command of a Type 1 Incident Management Team, which comes fully equipped to meet the needs of the firefighters.

Since donations can’t be taken by the federal response team, fire officials have encouraged people seeking to donate to send them to local fire departments or the Red Cross.

Red Cross volunteers are set up at the check-in center at the Headwaters Center in Fraser and at some available lodging in the county.

Both the Winter Park Lodge and The Vintage hotel are offering rooms for evacuees, as well as rooms in Silverthorne and Blackhawk if necessary.

On the Grand County Online Garage Sale Facebook page, many homeowners in the county are offering rooms or their empty homes to those displaced by the fire.

Many restaurants in the community also stepped up to provide meals on Thursday to those in need and first responders, including Parshall Inn, Debbie’s Drive-in, Azteca, Granby Garage and Altitude Pizza.

For those eager to help, the Grand County Outbreak of Kindness is organizing volunteers to help evacuees at the check-in center and provide food and clothing for those in need.

The Grand Foundation also set up an emergency donation fund for those affected by the wildfires, which can be done by going to GrandFoundation.com/donate and designating the funds for wildfire relief.

Mind Springs Health will host several free virtual psychological first aid classes at 10 a.m., 2 p.m., 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. from Oct. 23-Oct. 28 for those experiencing stress, anxiety or depression from the wildfires. The classes will be through Zoom and more information is available at mindsprings.com.