Grand opposes governor’s anti-meat proclamation by establishing local Meat-In Day

A farmer brushes a Scottish Highlands cow at a ranch near Silverthorne in this file photo.

Hugh Carey / Summit Daily

Grand County has joined the growing backlash across Colorado related to a proclamation from Gov. Jared Polis declaring March 20 as MeatOut Day.

A number of agricultural associations in the state and county have decided to mark March 20 as Meat-In Day to promote livestock industries. On Tuesday, commissioners joined them with a resolution recognizing the day as “Grand County Ranching, Livestock and Meat-In Day.”

The Farm Animal Rights Movement created MeatOut Day as part of a campaign dedicated to removing meat and animal products from plates. A number of cities and states have issued similar proclamations for the day.

Polis’ proclamation highlights the health benefits of removing animal products from diets and its environmental benefits while acknowledging the importance of agriculture in the state.

As reported by the Fence Post , the governor’s office said that with hundreds of requests made per year, these proclamations are almost never declined, including proclamations for Colorado Farmer’s Week, Colorado Ag Day and many others.

Polis is not the first Colorado governor to sign such a proclamation with a similar document bearing former Gov. John Hickenlooper’s signature featured on the MeatOut website .

All three county commissioners supported the resolution — which features a picture of a cow — in opposition to Gov. Polis’ proclamation.





“The board believes it is in the best interest of the health, safety and welfare of citizens of Grand County to designate March 20 as Grand County Ranching, Livestock and Meat-In Day,” the resolution states.

According to Kim Cameron, representing the Middle Park Cowbelles to the commissioners, a number of businesses across the county are planning to offer deals on meat that day. Most details are yet to be finalized because the idea is new, but residents can expect some sort of celebration of the meat industry in Grand County.

Ranching and livestock have long been a part of Grand and continue to contribute to the local economy with 290 farms currently operating in the county, according to the US Department of Agriculture. Animal sales totaled over $11 million for Grand in 2017.

The Colorado Department of Local Affairs reported that agriculture contributed 332 jobs to Grand County in 2019, equal to 3.2% of all employment.

Grand joins other major farming counties in Colorado, including Weld and Moffat counties, with the move. Commissioner Merrit Linke said a number of other counties are expected to pass similar resolutions.