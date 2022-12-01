Grand Park fills vacant metro district board seats to represent residents

Clark Lipscomb, developer of Grand Park, is currently Board President of the development's West Meadow Metro District Board. Three residents were appointed on Nov. 15, 2022, to join the board.

Tonya Bina/Sky-Hi News archive

Th residents of the West Meadow district in Fraser’s Grand Park development are now being represented on their special metro district board. During the district’s board meeting Nov. 15, three residents were appointed to the board, filling the long-term vacancies.

A metro district levies and collects taxes on the residents to divide the costs of services and improvements. The firm that developed Grand Park, Cornerstone Holdings , recently requested to increase the local taxation limit and timeline to provide more services and improvements. One significant concern for residents opposed to the increases was that they were not represented on the district board.

The board holds elections every two years in May. On the Colorado Department of Local Affairs website , it states that West Meadow’s elections have been cancelled every cycle since 2012. In all these election cycles, Clark Lipscomb, Grand Park’s developer who spearheads Cornerstone’s projects in Grand, and his wife, Meredith Lipscomb, have been selected to the board. The developer has since selected Michael Featherman, Steve Watts and Michael Basel to join the board.

In an email to Sky-Hi News, Grand Park resident Joseph Landen wrote that he and four other residents originally applied for the board seats. However, the developer chose the three most recent applicants. Landen said the original applicants weren’t aware Featherman, Watts and Basel had applied until Nov. 11.

Nevertheless, the board is now represented by Grand Park residents. This is due to their work petitioning to fill the seats immediately, rather than wait until the May 2023 election. In this upcoming election, Clark Lipscomb’s seat as board president will be up for reelection. Meredith Lipscomb’s term will expire in May 2025, and she can also run for reelection.